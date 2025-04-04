Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 46,408 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.