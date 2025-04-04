Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,693,000 after buying an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,083,000 after acquiring an additional 149,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $106,452,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.