Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 0.7% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

