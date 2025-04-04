Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 43,974 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 57.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Deluxe by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

