Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 53.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $83,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,740.44. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,030.26. This trade represents a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

World Acceptance Stock Down 8.5 %

World Acceptance stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

