Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,259. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

