Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.