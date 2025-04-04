Intel Corp Trims Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Intel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,416,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789,460 shares during the quarter. Joby Aviation comprises about 67.6% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Intel Corp’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $149,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,020. The trade was a 13.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,425,831 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,208. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

