International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 588.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,201,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

