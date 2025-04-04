International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP William F. Nugent Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $32,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,884.98. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
International Seaways Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.01.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
