Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,673. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 3.6 %

INTU stock opened at $598.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.54. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.