Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.08 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a net margin of 157.83% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BIPS opened at GBX 172.52 ($2.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.69. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £350.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company’s investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

