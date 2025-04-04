Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and traded as high as $124.75. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $124.73, with a volume of 9,553 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,136,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.