Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco India ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $24.87 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

