Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

