Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 189452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

