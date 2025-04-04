Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 189452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.
The firm has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
