Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,514,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 13,576,494 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.52.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

