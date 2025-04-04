Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,514,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 13,576,494 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.52.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
