Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $157.95 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 6046361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 485.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

