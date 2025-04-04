Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $157.95 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 6046361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.53.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
