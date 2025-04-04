Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.96 and traded as low as $68.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 35,920 shares changing hands.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
