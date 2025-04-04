Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.98, with a volume of 4626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after acquiring an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500,684 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.