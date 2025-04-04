Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.98, with a volume of 4626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
