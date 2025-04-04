InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSSX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSSX opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
