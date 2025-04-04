Investors Buy High Volume of Lucid Group Put Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 151,691 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 90,399 put options.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after acquiring an additional 396,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after buying an additional 4,844,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 15,493,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

