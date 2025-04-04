Investors Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

