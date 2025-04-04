Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 159,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 75,327 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Down 8.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

