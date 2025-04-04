Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 159,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 75,327 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
United States Steel Stock Down 8.0 %
X stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
