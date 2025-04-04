Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is Orion Investment Co’s 10th Largest Position

Orion Investment Co lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,470 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Orion Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

