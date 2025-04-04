iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 58316186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,390 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 21,763,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iQIYI by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 3,235,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

