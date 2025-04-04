iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $60.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

