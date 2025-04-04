iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.