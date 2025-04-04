iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

