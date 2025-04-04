iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 13.5 %

IDV stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

