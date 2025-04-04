iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lowered by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,819 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
