iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 13079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

