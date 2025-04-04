iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,342 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

