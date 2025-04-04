iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSAGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 576,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 452,906 shares.The stock last traded at $41.41 and had previously closed at $41.37.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

