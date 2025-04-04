iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 147,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 55,405 shares.The stock last traded at $87.08 and had previously closed at $90.26.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

