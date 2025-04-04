iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.32 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 169104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after acquiring an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

