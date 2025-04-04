iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,205,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,929 shares.The stock last traded at $93.54 and had previously closed at $93.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

