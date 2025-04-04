iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

