Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 413950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,749,000 after buying an additional 203,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after purchasing an additional 180,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.