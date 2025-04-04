Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JHG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 11.2 %

NYSE JHG opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

