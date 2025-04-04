JB Capital Partners LP Trims Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

JB Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Down 11.2 %

EAF opened at $0.78 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.