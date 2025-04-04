JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $36.40. JD.com shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 20,224,828 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

