Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,476,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.