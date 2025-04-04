JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05

JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th.
JEMTEC Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of CVE JTC opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. JEMTEC has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 14.45 and a current ratio of 11.95.
About JEMTEC
