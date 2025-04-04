Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 6355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
