Jones Trading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Jones Trading restated their buy rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

