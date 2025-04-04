JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.25

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 200.0% increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan American Stock Down 4.4 %

JAM stock traded down GBX 41.01 ($0.54) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 899.99 ($11.79). 651,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,023. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.96. JPMorgan American has a 1-year low of GBX 875.71 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.70).

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 97.58%.

About JPMorgan American

A local knows the best route

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

