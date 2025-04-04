JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $75.50

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.50 to $75.50 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Citigroup Stock Down 12.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

