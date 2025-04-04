JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,109,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,464,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,038,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $222,998,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.27. The company has a market capitalization of $639.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

