JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE USB opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 829,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,930,000 after acquiring an additional 197,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 229.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,999 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 267.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 51,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.